WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Halloween safety tips and 'tricks'

    Homes around Windsor-Essex decorated for Halloween. (Submitted to CTV Windsor) Homes around Windsor-Essex decorated for Halloween. (Submitted to CTV Windsor)

    Whether you’re out trick-or-treating, or gathering with friends to celebrate, police hope everyone can follow these safety tips. 

     

    DECORATIONS

    Decorations can be a fun and exciting way to express yourself, but the wrong placement could come back to haunt you.

    Ensure there are no obstacles on pathways leading up to your door step and ensure your lights are on for the safety of little trick-or-treaters.

    Avoid using any open flames in your displays. Consider using LED candles this year to light up your jack-o’-lanterns instead.

     

    COSTUMES

    When choosing the perfect costume for Halloween, make safety your priority.

    Costumes should fit properly to reduce the chance of tripping. Ensure your vision isn’t impacted by a mask, or opt to go with face paint instead.

    If you’re spending Halloween night outdoors, consider wearing a light-coloured costume, or use reflective tape to be seen.

    Costume props are fun, but they shouldn’t be a hazard to others. Ensure there are no sharp edges.

    Police say adding a flashlight is a great way to complete the costume.

     

    TREATS, NOT TRICKS

    Parents should plan ahead for a safe Halloween night for their youngsters.

    Young trick-or-treaters should be accompanied by an adult or older sibling, and follow a safe route the parents plan ahead of time.

    Advise your little ones to always bring their candy home to be inspected before eating it. Parents should always go through treats to ensure there are no hazards. Throw away any open packages or homemade treats.

     

    TRICK-OR-TREATING

    Before heading out, remember:

    • Walk, don’t run
    • Stay on the sidewalks (If there is no sidewalk, walk on the left-hand side of the street facing traffic)
    • Cross at marked cross walks
    • Do not cut across lawns or take short-cuts to avoid obstacles and hazards
    • Take masks off when walking from one house to the nex
    • Do not talk to strangers or go into houses or unknown vehicles
    • Only visit houses that are lit; and
    • Avoid animals you don’t know

     

    DRIVE CAUTIOUSLY

    On Halloween night, all motorists are asked to slow down, be observant, and always be prepared to stop for trick-or-treaters.

    Always enter and exit driveways slowly and take extra care at intersections.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1969-2023

    1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54

    'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News