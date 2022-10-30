Halloween safety: Are you prepared?

With many kids in Windsor-Essex planning to dress up in their costumes to go trick or treating Monday, the OPP has some tips to ensure this Halloween is spooky and safe.

Essex County OPP is reminding residents to be aware as kids going door to door collecting treats will be focused on filling up their loot bags, they may not keep safety top of mind.

“We need to work together to keep them safe as they move from house to house,” an OPP news release said.

Police are offering the following tips to parents and drivers to help protect children this Halloween night:

Makeup is preferable to a mask. If a mask is going to be worn, enlarge the eye and mouth holes for your child's safety.

Carry a flashlight and wear reflective clothing.

Small children should be supervised at all times.

Stay in neighbourhood's that you know.

Use sidewalks or the edge of the roadway.

Don't cut across lawns; you won't see a hose or a rake in the dark.

Walk; don't run, to houses that are lit up for Halloween.

Don't snack on treats until they are inspected by a responsible adult.

Ensure pumpkins lit by a candle are in a safe location.

Trick or treating in a vehicle? Wear your seatbelt.

Halloween costumes can limit the senses for kids out #TrickOrtTeating. Tomorrow, make sure to #SlowDown and #StayAlert and have a #HappyHalloween! pic.twitter.com/4mayAKaEze — Ontario Provincial Police (@OPP_News) October 30, 2022

Police are also asking parents to remind their kids about the “consequences of being involved in mischief on Halloween night or Devil's night"

For the adults planning to attend Halloween parties, don’t drink and drive, police say. Instead have a designated driver, take a taxi, ride share, or use public transit.

Police say they will be closely watching for speeding, seatbelt use, distracted driving and impaired driving this weekend.

“If you are going to be driving on Halloween night you can expect to see costumed youth on or alongside the roadway,” police say. “Devote your full attention to your driving so everyone can have a Safe and Happy Halloween.”