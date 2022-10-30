Halloween in the woods: Trick-or-treaters get head start on candy collection

Hundreds of eager trick-or-treaters got an early head start on Halloween at Ojibway Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Friends of Ojibway Prairie hosted a family-friendly Halloween Trick or Treat hike inside the park where guests dressed up in Halloween costumes to walk the paved and fully accessible trail.

Organizers said it was the first time for the event with a variety of activity stations that blended nature with the spooky season of Halloween.

“Any chance that we can have to promote the Ojibway Prairie Complex and getting people out to the park to enjoy these beautiful spaces is a great opportunity for us,” said organizer Rob Janisse.

Janisse explained the inaugural community event had an amazing turnout suggesting the mild weather played a roll.

“We’ve got about five stations out on the trail today to teach the kids and family a little bit about the ecology and the wildlife,” Janisse said. “Some things about birds of prey, creepy crawlers, the creatures of the night type thing. Some things to get those Halloween juices flowing here for the kids while enjoying some time out on the trail.”

Janisse noted the Halloween event might be back next year based on this year’s popularity.

“For us it was something unique in the area and haven’t really seen a trick or treating event that had people exploring nature at the same time so that was something that we were keen to offer to the community and we were pleased with the turnout."