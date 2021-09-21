WINDSOR, ONT. -- An anonymous donor has presented Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex with about $1.2 million worth of extravagant designer decorations.

Over 100 luxury items will be auctioned online this weekend with proceeds going towards current and future Habitat builds.

“This is a first of its kind,” says executive director and CEO Fiona Coughlin.

Coughlin admits the local organization has never hosted a fundraiser that raised more than $20,000 before, saying they’re optimistic a new record will be set.

“The potential is amazing!” Coughlin explains. “I don’t know what we’re going to raise, but anything over $20,000 is going to be huge for us."

Most of the items are on display in a secret warehouse.

From $10,000 Fendi vases, to $11,000 Egyptian bedsheets to $3,000 placemats, Coughlin says all items will have starting bids at Habitat ReStore prices.

Coughlin says there are interested bidders from places like Texas and Nova Scotia, already eyeing certain items such as chandeliers and linens.

“Lots of items start at $5 says Coughlin. “Lots of items start at the $50-$80 range and the highest, I think, is $250. So, it’s accessible to everybody.”

Coughlin tells CTV News the average Habitat build costs upwards of $200,000, explaining prices have gone up since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

She says proceeds will support the Ford City Builds along with the restoration of the Jimmy Carter build home on Bruce Avenue noting the goal this year is to have nine community builds underway this year.

“The Windsor-Essex Home Builders Association is sending crews of framers and they’re going to try and do four houses in three days,” Coughlin says a big portion of the Ford City builds should be accomplished this weekend while the virtual auction takes place.

“It’s absolutely amazing and this is how we’re going to pay for it!”

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex will host a media preview of items featured in the “Build by Design – A Luxury Online Auction” on Wednesday.