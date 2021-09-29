Advertisement
Habitat for Humanity smashes fundraising record
Over 100 luxury items will be auctioned online over the weekend with proceeds going towards current and future Habitat for Humanity builds. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex is celebrating a new fundraising record after holding a four-day online auction.
The event wrapped up Tuesday evening.
Officials say a total of $86,915 dollars was raised after an anonymous donor gave a showroom full of luxury designer decor worth more than a million dollars.
Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex Executive Director Fiona Coughlin says the money raised is “incredible” and will go towards local builds that are already underway.
The previous fundraising record, according to Coughlin, was $20,000.
Coughlin says designer furniture and houseware were popular among bidders, noting one chandelier fetched $7,000.
Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex also celebrated 25 years in the community this past Saturday.