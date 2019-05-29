

Members of the board at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare are giving back.

The board announced on Wednesday that it will invest $100,000 to the local community poverty initiative ‘ProsperUs.’

It is the largest financial commitment to date for the non-profit group.

"At HDGH, we believe we are doing our part in helping to change the lives of generations to come,” says Brian Payne, the vice chair of the board.

Payne says the money will help support the group’s vision of a Windsor-Essex where every young person has the opportunity and support to succeed from cradle to career.

"Our role in this community extends beyond our hospital walls and requires true community partnerships,” adds Payne. “We know that growing up in poverty impacts a person's physical and mental health, educational achievement, access to safe and affordable housing and proper nutrition."

"The grant received today will help support engagement in priority neighbourhoods, essential training and development workshops for our community, access to transportation, childcare and food for participants,” says Lorraine Goddard, the CEO of United Way, the backbone organization to ProsperUs.

She adds the grant will also compensate members for their contributions to ProsperUs in the form of stipends which will provide additional financial support to families experiencing poverty.

Established in fall of 2018, ProsperUs is a collective of non-profit, government, healthcare, education, labour, business, and inspired residents with a shared vision of a prosperous Windsor-Essex.