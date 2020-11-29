Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the third floor of their rehabilitation tower.

According to a statement released Sunday, three staff and two patients have been tested positive for the virus.

Friday, the health unit reported it was investigating a cluster of cases at HDGH.

As HDGH continues to work with the Windsor-Essex Health Unit to provide information as they receive it.

Currently there are seven workplace, three Long Term Care and two school outbreaks across Windsor-Essex.