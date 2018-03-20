

CTV Windsor





The Essex Region Conservation Authority says that flooding is occurring along portions of the shoreline in Leamington located between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park.

A flood warning is in effect for that area, including near Hillman Marsh until Wednesday at 12 p.m.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority predicted the flooding due to winds exceeding 60 kiolmetres per hour along the coastline of Lake Erie.

The gusting wind brought heavy torrents of water over breakwalls and onto private property and roadways.

There is no word on the extent of property damage caused by flooding.

Due to continuing winds out of the northeast blowing at 30 to 40 km/hr, with gusts to 60 km/hr, flooding is presently occurring within the Cotterie Park Road area.

In the affected area, portions of the traveled road surface and private lands are covered with water.

Flooding, shoreline erosion and damaging waves may also impact other shoreline areas Tuesday and Wednesday along the east shoreline of the Municipality of Leamington between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park as northeast winds are predicted to continue into tomorrow morning.

Due to the continuing northeast winds and elevated lake levels, the Municipality of Leamington should continue to monitor the flood control dykes in the Southeast Leamington area.

The public is advised to avoid these areas. People who must access these areas are advised to

use extreme caution when traveling through floodwater.

Flowing water, standing water and waves overtopping shoreline breakwalls can be extremely dangerous. Children, pets and livestock should be kept away from flowing water, standing water and shoreline/breakwall areas.

The flood watch issued at 3:30 p.m. on Monday remains in effect for the other locations.