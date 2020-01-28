WINDSOR -- Windsor police are still looking into what happened leading up to a man receiving a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1300 block of Ouellette Avenue on Monday around 1:25 p.m.

An on-duty patrol officer who was at a downtown hospital on an unrelated matter, reported that a man had just attended hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury that was later determined to be a gunshot wound.

The injured man had arrived at the hospital in a silver Ford Escort.

Officers received information that the two incidents may be related and launched an investigation.

Police taped off the area around the Ford Escort at the hospital parking lot on Goyeau Street and seized the vehicle.

Police contained scenes in the 1300 block of Ouellette Avenue and 1300 block of Pelissier Street.

Members of the Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scenes, which were soon released.

The Major Crime Branch continues to investigate this incident.

No firearm has been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.