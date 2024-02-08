Guns seized in joint investigation in Amherstburg

A 25-year-old man is facing charges after a joint investigation led to the seizure of guns in Amherstburg.

The investigation was conducted by the OPP-led Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit (PWEU), Windsor Police Service, and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Earlier this month, the PWEU partnered with the Windsor Police’s Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) and the CBSA to investigate the importation of firearms into Windsor.

As a result of the joint investigation, Wednesday at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers arrested one suspect in the 6600 block of Concession Rd. 6 in Amherstburg. Officers subsequently executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Martin Ln. in LaSalle.

During their search, officers located and seized the following:

• Glock style 3D-printed loaded handgun

• 12-gauge shotgun

• .22 calibre rifle

• .22 long rifle

• Jaguar crossbow

• Multiple rounds of various ammunition

• 3D printer

• Replica Glock pellet pistol

• Two .22 calibre handgun magazines

• Laptop and storage devices

The 25-year-old man is charged with:

• Manufacturing firearms

• Possession of a restricted firearm without a licence (x 3)

• Possession of a loaded regulation firearm

• Unsafe storage of a firearm

“The Canada Border Services Agency is committed to detecting and intercepting prohibited firearms and firearm parts before they enter Canada. The enforcement action announced today is a great example of how border services officers work together with local law enforcement partners to keep Canadians safe,” said Joshua Newby, Director, Intelligence and Enforcement Operations Division, for the CBSA’s Southern Ontario Region.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.