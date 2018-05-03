

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are investigating after several guns were reported missing from a home on Grand Marais Road.

Officers were called to the home in the 4300 block of Grand Marais Road East on Thursday around 6:30 a.m.

The complainant told police that he legally has of a number of firearms, which are stored in a safe. Thursday morning, he noticed the safe was unlocked and a number of handguns were missing.

He believes it was someone known to him who was over recently because there is no evidence of a break and enter or forced entry into the safe.

The property crimes unit is actively investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.