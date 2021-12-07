Guns, drugs, crossbow seized during Leamington search

Windsor, Ont. -

A 39-year-old is facing multiple charges after police seized about an estimated $37,850 in drugs and weapons from a Leamington residence.

Members of the Essex County OPP Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) executed a search warrant at a property on Merseaa Road 6 on Monday.

As a result of the search, officer seized a quantity of meth, fentanyl and heroin, five firearms, three crossbows and ammunition.

The estimated valued of the seized property and drugs is $37, 850.

Police have arrested Leamington resident Shaun Douglas Adamson, 39, as a result of the investigation.

Adamson is facing the following charges:

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order CC 117.01(1) (10 counts)

Break, Enter a place - commit indictable offence CC 348(1)(b) (4 counts)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 CC 354(1)(a) (1 count)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Opioid (other than heroin) CDSA 4(1) (1 count)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Heroin CDSA 5(2) (1 count)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine CDSA 5(2) (1 count)

Produce a Schedule I Substance- Methamphetamines (Crystal Meth) CDSA 7(1) (1 count)

Police say the accused was held pending a bail hearing in Windsor’s Ontario Court of Justice.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com