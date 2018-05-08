

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police say a 46-year-old man of Moraviantown First Nation is facing several charges after they seized 14 pounds of drugs.

The OPP Elgin/Middlesex Community Street Crime Unit and Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at two residences on Delaware Nation - Moravian of the Thames on April 27.

During the course of the search warrant, police arrested a male and took him into custody without incident.

As a result, investigators seized thousands of dollars in property, firearms and approximately 14 pounds of illicit drugs.

Anthony Snake, 46, of Moraviantown First Nation has been charged with several firearm and drug charges.