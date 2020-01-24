WINDSOR -- Police are looking for a suspect believed to have stolen firearms and ammunition from a Walker Road business.

Police believe two firearms and a quantity of ammo were lifted from a business in the 4100 block of Walker Road on Wednesday, Jan. 22 around 7:30 p.m.

Patrol officers weren’t called to the business until the next morning where they were able to obtain surveillance footage.

Police are now looking to the public to help identify the suspect.

He’s described as a white man, 25-30 years old with an average build. Police say he has sunken cheeks, large ears and was last seen wearing a Detroit Tigers ball cap with a shiny sticker on the brim. He was also wearing a black jacket with a black fur-trimmed hood, black pants, white Nike running shoes and black gloves. Police also believe he has a dark marking on the right side of his mouth and under his right eye.

Police believe the suspect left the area on foot after exiting the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com