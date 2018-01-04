

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say they have recovered a gun involved in a weekend shooting in the west end of the city.

Police say investigators on Wednesday attended the home where the shooting took place in the 2000 block of Union Street and recovered a firearm from the property.

A 22-year-old man was shot at the home on Dec. 30. Police found him walking outside of the residence when responding to the call around 9:50 a.m.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old Windsor woman has been charged with attempted murder and two counts of public mischief for misleading police in connection with the shooting.

Two other women from Windsor, a 39-year-old and an 18-year-old, have been charged with public mischief for misleading police.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Branch continues to investigate.