Gun and drugs seized near downtown Windsor

Windsor police arrested two men and seized a firearm and drugs after an investigation near the downtown core.

Members of the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit were patrolling inside a building in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday when their attention was drawn to two men loitering on the premises.

Through investigation, officers learned that the individuals were not residents of the building and were trespassing on the property.

Officers arrested the suspects under the Trespass to Property Act. During a search, they seized a loaded Ruger-57 semi-automatic handgun, 19 rounds of ammunition, 3.9 grams of fentanyl and approximately $2,000 in cash.

The first suspect, a 26-year-old Windsor man, faces the following charges:

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Carrying a concealed weapon

Storing a firearm carelessly

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Failure to comply with a release order

The second suspect, a 24-year-old Windsor man, faces the following charges:

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.