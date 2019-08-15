

CTV Windsor





Two Windsor residents are facing over 20 gun and drug charges after a vehicle stop.

A Windsor police officer observed a white Ford Expedition travelling westbound on Wyandotte Street in the downtown core on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m.

The officer noted that the rear licence plate had expired and that there was fresh damage to the front windshield.

A vehicle stop was conducted on Wyandotte Street near Randolph Avenue.

The man and woman were found to have previous court imposed conditions not to associate with one another. Both occupants were placed under arrest without incident.

Police say a subsequent search of the vehicle produced a number of illegal items, including a loaded shotgun, ammunition, prohibited knife, and a small quantity of suspected cocaine.

Corey Ryan, 34, and Brittany Ducharme, 30, both from Windsor, face a number of firearm and drug related charges, as well as breach of prior court imposed conditions.

Police say this case serves yet again as a reminder that illicit drugs and illegal firearms often go hand in hand.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.