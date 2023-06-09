Guilty verdicts handed to three men charged in murder of Windsor woman

Guilty verdicts have been handed to three Kitchener men charged in the murder of a Windsor woman.

After deliberating for three days, a 12-person jury delivered their verdicts early Friday afternoon.

Keermaro Rolle was found guilty of first degree murder and guilty of attempted murder.

Tameko Vilneus was found guilty of first degree murder and guilty of attempted murder.

Kyle Hanna was found guilty of second degree murder but not guilty of attempted murder.

On April 1, 2020, Madisen Gingras, 20, was shot to death after a violent interaction with the accused.

Jacob Reaume was also shot in the bicep but survived the injuries.

This is a developing story. More to come.