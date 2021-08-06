WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Wallaceburg, Ont. woman, charged with first-degree murder, has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kourtney Audette made an appearance in Provincial Court in Chatham on Friday morning.

She was arrested after a 24-year-old Dover Township man was pronounced deceased by paramedics on Apr 18, 2018.

The first responders were dispatched to a Wallaceburg residence on Book Street where Nick Laprise was found without vital signs.

A report on sentencing is expected to be presented to the court on August 20.