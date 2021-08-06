Advertisement
Guilty plea for woman charged in 2018 Wallaceburg, Ont. death
Published Friday, August 6, 2021 3:59PM EDT Last Updated Friday, August 6, 2021 3:59PM EDT
Chatham-Kent police are at the scene of a homicide investigation in Wallaceburg, Ont., on Friday, April 20, 2018. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Wallaceburg, Ont. woman, charged with first-degree murder, has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.
Twenty-eight-year-old Kourtney Audette made an appearance in Provincial Court in Chatham on Friday morning.
She was arrested after a 24-year-old Dover Township man was pronounced deceased by paramedics on Apr 18, 2018.
The first responders were dispatched to a Wallaceburg residence on Book Street where Nick Laprise was found without vital signs.
A report on sentencing is expected to be presented to the court on August 20.