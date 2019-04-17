Guelph man charged in 401 crash in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent OPP provided this image of a rollover on Highway 401 near Communications Road in Chatham, Ont. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 10:52AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 18, 2019 12:02AM EDT
Anyone travelling eastbound on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent Wednesday morning might have been impacted by a crash.
The eastbound lanes of the 401 at Communications Road were blocked due to a single-vehicle rollover collision around 10 a.m.
Chatham-Kent OPP say the road reopened around noon.
The driver and passenger have since been treated in hospital for minor injuries.
The driver, a 69-year-old Guelph man, has been charged with careless driving.