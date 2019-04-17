

CTV Windsor





Anyone travelling eastbound on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent Wednesday morning might have been impacted by a crash.

The eastbound lanes of the 401 at Communications Road were blocked due to a single-vehicle rollover collision around 10 a.m.

Chatham-Kent OPP say the road reopened around noon.

The driver and passenger have since been treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The driver, a 69-year-old Guelph man, has been charged with careless driving.