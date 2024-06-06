Growers say Ontario cucumbers safe amid salmonella concern

The association representing dozens of greenhouse farmers in the province is telling consumers Ontario-grown cucumbers are safe to eat.

The assurance comes on the heels of a sweeping recall stateside due to concerns whole field cucumbers out of Florida could be contaminated with salmonella.

Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers (OGVG) says several media outlets inaccurately showed images of long English cucumbers when reporting on the recall, not the field-grown cucumbers at the centre of the recall.

In a statement issued Thursday, a spokesperson for OGVG wrote that they’re working to correct that error with media outlets.

In the meantime, the group hopes to, “assure retailers, food service, and consumers that the Canadian-grown long English cucumbers are not part of the recall and are readily available for purchase and safe consumption.”

Richard Lee, OGVG’s executive director, spelled out the difference between the two.

“Ontario greenhouse cucumbers are distinctly different from field-grown cucumbers,” said Lee. “Field-grown cucumbers are shorter and wider than the long, narrow English cucumbers and have a more bitter flavor.”

“English cucumbers are sweeter and contain very few seeds,” he said.

(Source: OGVG)