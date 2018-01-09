

CTV Windsor





Whiskers have again helped raise cancer awareness, research and treatment for men in Windsor and Essex County.

The third annual Grow On Windsor campaign raised more than $201,000.

Last year, more than $190,000 was raised.

The campaign encourages men to take pledges for growing facial hair in the month of November.

There was also a “Row-A-Thon) held by the Garage Gym and G.L. Heritage Brewing Co., that raised over $40,000 for the cause!

"I'd like to think each and every person who participated in Grow On is a Warrior for the cause,” says Houida Kassem, Executive Director of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation. “Without their dedication and commitment to Grow On, we would not be able to raise the funds we have to date for men living with cancer in our community. Windsor/Essex never disappoints with their generosity.”

Proceeds from this year’s campaign will help pay for ultrasound guided therapy.