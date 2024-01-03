'Grow On' success: Windsor-Essex raises $387,000 for stem cell transplants program

The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation has announced that $387,462 has been raised by the 2023 ‘Grow On’ campaign, with money still coming in.

Funds from the recent campaign will support the launch of a Stem Cell Transplant Program, as well as funding for other vital programs and services to ensure local cancer patients continue to receive world class cancer care close to home.

A stem cell transplant is a procedure that replaces damaged or diseased blood-forming cells with healthy stem cells.

A typical hospital stay for this procedure is three to four weeks in either London, Hamilton, or Toronto.

“I’ve spent more than 63 days in treatment out of town,” said Rebecca Chappus, a Windsor cancer patient receiving treatment in Hamilton. My brand new husband stayed with me for the first four weeks. We paid out of pocket for him to be near me. Now, I’m recovering in a hotel, mostly alone and isolated. I wish I could recover at home. I want to help this campaign in any way to make sure this program is offered in Windsor,” said Chappus.

Houida Kassem, Executive Director of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation said the community support for this year’s campaign has been incredible.

Through Grow On Windsor, the community has raised over $5 million towards the purchase of vital tools and equipment to support cancer awareness, research and treatment for patients in our community.