Group to host rally as search for missing Windsor teen continues

A rally is being held Wednesday evening to garner support in the search for a local teen who has been missing since Monday.

Windsor police continue to search for 13-year-old Mackenna Deslippe-McLellan who was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Monday entering a grey SUV that resembles a Ford Flex.

She has not returned home, or been in contact with her parents since that time.

A group of residents plan to gather at 5p.m. at the corner of Riverside Drive and Ouellette Avenue to raise awareness and distribute flyers for Deslippe-McLellan.

She was last seen wearing a black Metallica t-shirt, black sweat pants and black Adidas shoes.

Police are thanking the public for the many tips they have received, but the search for Deslippe-McLellan continues. Officers are continuing interviews and reviewing surveillance of the area.