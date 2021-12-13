Group of Kingsville work friends win $100,000 playing Encore

Windsor, Ont. -

A group of work friends from Kingsville has been playing the lottery for years and it finally paid off for the trio — to the tune of $100,000.

The group said yes to Encore, turning one dollar into $100,000 matching the last six of seven numbers in exact order in the Nov. 5 Lotto Max draw.

Friends Jennifer Forster, Kelly McCracken and Wendy Bateman of Kingsville have been playing the lottery together as a group since 2016 with Bateman joining three years ago.

“Talk about a heart attack!” laughed Forster, recalling the moment she realized they were winners. “It took me a few tries to get a hold of the girls to share the news,” she said. “When I finally got a hold of them, they were in disbelief!”

McCracken said she had a dream just days before the big win that she had come into money.

“Now the girls keep asking me if I’ve had another dream yet,” she laughed.

McCracken plans to finish some home renovations and take vacations when travel is safe while Forster is going to save her portion for retirement and Bateman plans to use her share toward a down payment on a house.

The winning ticket was purchased at King’s Convenience on Main Street in Kingsville.