

CTV Windsor





An important decision is facing Windsor city council next week.

Members must decide whether to re-zone land in the Sandwich South planning district.

The move would make way for a new urban area but more importantly, a new acute care hospital.

But it's not without opposition.

The city has released a 500 page report listing all the reasons why council should support moving ahead with the re-zoning.

But an advocacy group against the proposed location argues the city is using outdated data and ignores the city and province's official plans.

"We found a lot of things in the plan that just don't make sense to us, said Philippa von Ziegenweidt.

And that's why Citizens for an Accountable Mega-Hospital Planning Process is countering the city's report on Sandwich South re-zoning with one of its own.

"There's a lot of flawed data, a lot of missing data, which would probably be a surprise to people."

The report which was dropped off at city hall Tuesday is titled “Building for the Past.”

It calls the planning department's 500 page report into question, calling it "a shocking and wildly inaccurate proposal" relying on "decade-old report to create an overly optimistic local population and job growth scenario."

The proposed rezoning and city plan amendment would unlock Windsor's developed footprint by 400 hectares.

It would also be one of the few remaining hurdles for a single-site acute care hospital at County road 42 and Concession 9.

Hospital officials released a statement Tuesday saying:

"This is a City of Windsor requirement for development in this area. This is not an exercise to determine where the new hospital will go or debate the components of the new system."

CAMPP member Phillippa Von Ziegenweidt says the best scenario at the Joint Planning and Council Meeting next Monday would be for council to defer a decision until after the municipal election to provide more time for consultation and a review of the facts.