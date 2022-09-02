Greenhouse consultations continue in Lakeshore

Greenhouse farming is amping up across southwestern Ontario with largescale greenhouse operations cropping up further and further down Highway 77 towards lakeshore.

Many Lakeshore residents say, “Keep them out.”

Officials with the municipality hosted a town hall in comber Thursday night as it continues a process of public consultation on how bylaws and guidelines should handle the matter…

“The municipality’s mind isn’t made up on this. We’re very much looking for input. We know there are some strong opinions now so there’s certainly no final document, no final recommendation for council. We want to hear what people have to say,” said CAO, Truper McBride.

Zoning bylaws and agricultural guidelines are already in place in the municipality, but with concern over this particular facet of the industry growing, a moratorium has been put in place to prevent any largescale greenhouses from being built until at least march of 2023.

But, the clock is ticking to get all the paperwork in order.

“There’s a really good potential that this is going to be a conversation that we want to continue. We’re not going to be able to finish it tonight,” said McBride.

Passionate residents say they’re concerned about everything from the light pollution to the smells of growing cannabis and discarded produce.

Lakeshore’s plan now is to hear those concerns out through Sept. 6, but it’s possible the consultation could continue.

“We’re going to take a look again at everything we received tonight, and there’s a possibility we might want to go back out to the public again,” added McBride.