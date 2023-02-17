Greater Essex County District School Board, CUPE Local 27 reach agreement

On Thursday, it was announced that the Greater Essex County School Board (GECDSB) and CUPE Local 27 concluded negotiations on a new and tentative agreement.

According to a release, CUPE 27 represents 249 GECDSB employees, including custodians, maintenance staff and courier drivers.

“The tentative agreement was reached through a collaborative process and represents the best possible outcome for everyone,” the release reads. “It provides stability and security for both the employees and the board.”

The agreement remains subject to ratification by the CUPE Local 27 membership and the GECDSB Board of Trustees.