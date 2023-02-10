'Great birthday present': Dresden grandfather wins $100,000

A Dresden grandfather says winning $100,000 with a scratch lottery ticket was a “great birthday present.”

John Harris of Dresden won a $100,000 top prize with Instant Bingo Doubler.

"I've been a daily lottery player since the 80's," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his big cheque.

The retiree says he discovered his win while at home.

"I saw the number 32 and thought I may have a big win. I kept scratching and I was so shocked to find out I matched all the numbers," he said. "I couldn't sleep that night because I was so excited! The next day was my birthday, so I went to the store to have my ticket checked. It was a great birthday present."

John is planning some home renovations and will purchase the new iPhone. He also plans to share his win with his daughter and grandchildren.

"I will have a great time celebrating my daughter's wedding in Costa Rica," he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Rosco's Mini Mart on North Street in Dresden.