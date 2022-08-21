GRAPHIC CONTENT: Cyclist speaks out after being dragged by car

A Windsor-based cyclist is speaking out after he was hit and dragged by a car while on his bicycle Friday afternoon.

"I was just thinking it was fight or flight. I kept on grabbing with my hands as much as I could. I started slamming my hands on the hood of her car until she finally stopped," Philip Wyllie said.

On Friday, Wyllie was travelling westbound on Tecumseh Road East at Lauzon Road when dashcam footage shows a car colliding into him. The car continued its turn while dragging him down the road.

Now in hospital, Wyllie said he has a broken ankle and the skin on his back has been completely "shredded off."

"I'm 33 years old. I can't stand on my own right now. I can't walk. I can't go to the washroom on my own right now. I'm bedridden. I don't know. 'I'm sorry' is not going to cut it. She almost took my life."

Police have not said if the driver is facing charges at this time.

