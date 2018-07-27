

The Detroit Grand Prix may continue to race on Belle Isle, but not without some conditions.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources completed its initial evaluation and wants to keep the race on the island, but only if key agreement areas are resolved.

Changes include the amount of compensation for holding the event on Belle Isle, the duration from set-up to tear down, offsetting "lost opportunity" revenue and more accountability to return the property to its original state after the races.

DNR leaders say they are confident they can arrive at a plan that honours the history, excitement, and impact of the race while also safeguarding the green spaces.

The grand prix team says it will review the feedback and determine its next steps, but remains committed to bringing the grand prix to Belle Isle.