Residents and businesses in Chatham-Kent are asked to be on alert for asphalt resurfacing that is beginning Sunday night.

It's one of the final steps of the Grand Avenue West reconstruction project.

Work will begin at the intersections of Grand-Lacrois and Sandys Street at 8 p.m. and will continue through the night until completion.

Delays could reach 15 minutes in all directions.

The public is asked to take alternate routes.

All work pertaining to this project is scheduled to be completed by August 3.