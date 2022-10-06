Graffiti with 'racial slurs' reported at Leamington school: OPP

OPP in Leamington are investigating after a report of graffiti with ‘racial slurs’ at a local public school.

On Sept. 30, officers responded to a report of mischief at Margaret D. Bennie Public School in Leamington.

Investigation revealed that sometime between Sept. 29 and Sept. 30, unknown suspect/s had spray painted on multiple surfaces at rear of school and exterior portable building.

Police say the graffiti consisted of profanity and racial slurs.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.