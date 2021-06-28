LASALLE, ONT. -- LaSalle Council has approved temporary road closures for Sandwich Secondary students set to celebrate graduation Tuesday.

A procession is scheduled for 2 p.m. beginning at Front Road Park, at the corner of Front Road and Laurier Drive.

Participants will travel with an escort from LaSalle Police Service along Laurier Drive to Malden Road.

They will turn right onto Malden Road and left onto Mike Raymond Drive, continuing to the parking lot at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex.