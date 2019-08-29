A new tool launched Thursday showing the project timeline for the Gordie Howe International Bridge and the corresponding job opportunities that go along with the $5.7-billion project.

The timeline tool was created by Workforce Windsor Essex.

It's intended to help students, job-seekers and the general public follow construction progress and find employment opportunities.

Right now, the tool's timeline spans 2015 to 2019, and will also include future-markers such as construction goals, labour needs, career fairs and training programs.

Construction of the bridge is expected to ramp up in 2021 and should open to traffic by the end of 2024.