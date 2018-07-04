

Rich Garton, CTV Windsor





The preferred proponent who will design, finance, build and operate the Gordie Howe International Bridge will be announced in Windsor this Thursday, July 5, according to multiple sources close to the project.

The announcement will take place at the University of Windsor School of Creative Arts, followed by a media tour of the port of entry sites on both sides of the border.

The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority set out a timeline earlier this year, indicating an announcement of this type would be taking place during the summer, with the cost and design details to follow in the fall.

There are three proponents vying for the project to build a multi-billion dollar bridge between Windsor and Detroit, including Bridging North America, CanAm Gateway Partners and Legacy Link Partners. One of those three consortia will be announced July 5.

The Government of Canada appointed a new CEO of the Bridge Authority last week, naming Mr. Bryce Phillips to the position on a full-time basis. He replaces interim CEO Andre Juneau, who had been serving in that capacity since December 2017.

This is expected to be one of the most significant announcements since the naming of the Gordie Howe International Bridge back in 2013, when then Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder were joined by the Howe family.

Advanced construction activities in the United States are scheduled to begin after the announcement is made Thursday, and the official construction start of the new bridge will begin later this year.