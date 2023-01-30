Good Samaritan reports suspected impaired driver on Highway 401

While a Good Samaritan was reporting a suspected impaired driver to OPP in Chatham-Kent Friday, police say the subject of the complaint was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401.

Police say officers investigated a vehicle after receiving the report around 10:16 p.m. and found it had left the roadway.

The driver was the lone occupant and did not sustain injuries from the collision.

As a result, police have charged a 43-year-old Port Lambton resident with the following:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood concentration (80 plus)

Driver - fail to properly wear seat belt

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit

Fail to notify change of address - licence

The driver had their licence suspended for 90-days and their vehicle impounded for seven.

“The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank the Good Samaritan who contacted police and reported this incident,” police said in a news release. “As a direct result, officers were able to safely locate the vehicle and take the driver into custody.”

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.