Good Samaritan reports alleged impaired driver on Highway 401

OPP say an alleged impaired driver was taken off Highway 401 after a report by a Good Samaritan.

On Saturday around 7:45 p.m., an officer of the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) located and stopped the vehicle on the westbound Highway 401 near the 93-kilometre marker in Chatham-Kent.

While speaking to the driver, police say the investigating officer observed signs of intoxication and a roadside approved screening device (ASD) test was administered, registering a failure. The driver was taken into custody and transported to the Chatham-Kent Police Service for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 49-year-old Guelph resident was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Drive motor vehicle - not equipped with ignition interlock device

A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on Feb. 26.

The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank the individual who contacted police and reported this incident. As a direct result, officers were able to safely locate the vehicle and take the driver into custody.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.