Good Samaritan reports alleged impaired driver

Elgin County OPP are crediting a Good Samaritan for helping stop an alleged drunk driver in Chatham-Kent.

Officers located and investigated a vehicle after the Good Samaritan reported the suspected impaired driver.

On Nov. 11 at 10:01 p.m., an officer of the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) found the vehicle on Communication Road south of the Highway 401.

While speaking to the driver, the investigating officer observed signs of intoxication and a roadside approved screening device (ASD) test was administered, registering a failure. The driver was taken into custody and transported for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 65-year-old Chatham resident was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on Nov. 27, 2023.

The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank the individual who contacted police and reported this incident. As a direct result, officers were able to safely locate the vehicle and take the driver into custody.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.