Good Samaritan blocks alleged impaired driver accused of theft
A 28-year-old Windsor man is facing theft and impaired driving charges after incidents in Lakeshore and Essex.
OPP are investigating the report of theft and mischief to a business in the 100 block of Rourke Line Road in Lakeshore.
On July 28, at 10:42 p.m., an individual was observed on security camera damaging a vending machine and removed the contents before leaving the scene in a red pick-up truck.
On July 29, at 1:42 a.m., members of the Essex OPP were dispatched to a report of a possible impaired driver operating a red pick-up truck missing a rear tire in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of Talbot Street North in Essex.
Police say the suspect vehicle was blocked in by a good Samaritan. An officer arrived on scene and attempted to arrest the driver, they became combative, and the good Samaritan assisted the officer with the arrest.
As a result, a 28-year-old Windsor man has been charged under the Criminal Code with:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Resist Peace Officer
- Mischief - destroys or damages property.
- Theft Under $5000
A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.
The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice to speak to the charges on a later date.
Essex County OPP is reminding the public that if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately.
The OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.
If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.
