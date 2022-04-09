Golf courses open in Windsor-Essex as operators hope for a season without 'pandemic disruptions'

Tiger Woods’ return to The Masters and warmer temperatures on the horizon has Windsor-Essex golfers and local courses eager to kick off the 2022 season.

“That’s the kick-off of the golf season. People are excited when The Masters comes on, that starts the season,” says Roseland Golf and Curling Club GM and head pro, Dave Deluzio. “Golf is good when Tiger’s playing.”

Deluzio hopes it inspires people to grab their clubs and hit the links.

Roseland opened March 25, an early start to what Deluzio hopes will be another busy season.

“The diehards are out and loving to be out,” Deluzio says. “After coming out of the pandemic and the lockdowns, everyone just wants to be outside, playing golf and having fun.”

When the pandemic halted many aspects of daily life and many amenities, aside from a five-week government ordered disruption in 2021, golf carried on and thrived.

Deluzio says being one of the few sporting options has been a shot in the arm for golf — translating into record years at Roseland, the only Donald Ross designed public course in Canada.

“Golf is the one sport that has really taken off during the pandemic and we’re really fortunate, and we’re looking forward to the upcoming season,” he says.

Over at Ambassador Golf the season will kick off Sunday.

“We were very lucky with golf over the last couple of years, and hopefully we can continue that going forward,” says Adam Wagner, director of operations.

Wagner tells CTV News the National Golf Course Owners Association Canada has been in discussions with Premier Doug Ford seeking assurances that this season won’t be interrupted.

“In the event that we do go into another shutdown phase, Doug Ford said that we’ve demonstrated that we’re able to operate the sport safely and if there is another shutdown, golf won’t be shut down,” Wagner says.

Deluzio says golfers returned to the sport in droves and hopes they’ll stick with it.

“We have a lot of momentum going into this season,” he says. “We’re looking to build that momentum.”