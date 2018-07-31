

CTV Windsor





A golf cart is being blamed for a shed fire in Tecumseh.

Firefighters battled a blaze at a garage-type shed on a property at 1668 Lesperance on Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbour Connor Hollinsky says he was inside his house playing Xbox when he smelled something burning and went to the front door to check it out.

“I just saw the trees and everything engulfed in flames,” says Hollinsky. “I came out here to see if she was ok.”

He says the woman who lives in the adjacent house appeared unharmed.

Investigators say the fire was caused by a gas-powered golf cart, which had just been driven and was parked inside the building.

The contents of the shed were lost, and damage is estimated at $45,000.