Along the St. Clair River it’s a race to make repairs before the boating season begins.

In mid-January a number of docks were destroyed in the St. Clair River.

Residents say the damage occurred when an ice breaker escorting freighters pushed ice towards shore.

Among the docks destroyed was one for the Bluewater Ferry which carries passengers and cargo from Sombra to Marine City Michigan.

Now a GoFundMe account has been launched seeking $500-thousand to repair the dock.

Account organizers say the loss of the ferry is devastating to local business and business commuters who travel between the U.S. and Canada.

The other challenge is that repairs must be completed before March 15th because regulations don't permit repairs during fish spawning season.