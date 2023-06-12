Global technology firm to open Tecumseh production facility creating 50 new jobs

A global technology firm that manufactures cameras, monitors and accessories is opening a new production facility in Tecumseh.

Convoy Technologies Inc. announced Monday that the company has finalized a lease for their new 18,000 square-foot Canadian manufacturing facility at 2516 Binder Crescent.

“Convoy Technology was founded in 2008 and manufactures cameras, monitors and accessories to provide cloud-based telematics services and artificial intelligence-powered driver training systems for heavy-duty on- and off-road vehicles and power sports usage,” a news release from Invest WindsorEssex explains.

The Indiana-based company looked at several other locations including in Mexico and Indiana before settling on Windsor-Essex for its new facility.

“We are incredibly excited to have completed a lease agreement for the Tecumseh property,” said Convoy Technologies president Ron Harker. “It is a critical first step in realizing our goal of being a leading North American producer of cameras for vehicles of all kinds. The entire Windsor-Essex community has been nothing but welcoming and helpful, and we look forward to joining that community full-time once we move into our facility on Oct. 1.”

According to the release, Invest WindsorEssex started working with Convoy Technology in Sept. 2022 to support their expansion into the region by assisting with labour cost analysis, site selection, and aided with introductions to post-secondary schools in the region.

“We are excited to bring new business, more investment and additional jobs to Tecumseh. We’re delighted that Convoy Technologies has chosen the Oldcastle Business Community, one of the Essex-Windsor region’s most significant areas for manufacturing,” Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara said. “We welcome Convoy Technologies and invite them to stay in Tecumseh for years to come.”

Most of the company’s research will be conducted in Windsor-Essex. The new Canadian operations will create 50 jobs once the company is at full production which is expected for this fall.