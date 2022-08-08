Gignac seeks re-election in Windsor’s Ward 6

The nomination period to file for the upcoming municipal election is quickly approaching and council's longest-serving member has submitted her paperwork.

Jo-Anne Gignac filed to run in Ward 6 on Monday.

She was first elected to council in 2003 and has been the only woman on council over the past three terms.

Dylon Graves, Beth St. Denis and Ashley Lafreniere are also running in Ward 6.

The municipal election is Oct. 24.