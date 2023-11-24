Gift card scam warning issued by Windsor police

Windsor police are warning everyone about gift card scams.

Police say they are receiving an increased number of calls concerning the scams.

“Victims are reporting emails from accounts they seem to recognize, but with slight changes in the sender’s address,” said a social media post from police.

Police say these scammers will request gift cards, often from Apple or Google Play.

WPS is asking the public to share these tips to help protect yourself and your loved ones as we enter the holiday season.