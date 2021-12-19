GFL workers vote in favour of strike action
Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy, speaking to a crowd. (Source: Local 444 Unifor / Twitter)
Workers for GFL, garbage and recycling, have voted 83 per cent in favour of strike action.
According to a social media post by Unifor Local 444, bargaining begins in January.
“Our solidarity together is a must. Our resolve to see this fight through to the end is necessary,” said President Dave Cassidy.
The current contract for about 50 workers expires at 11:59 p.m. Jan. 13.