WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is urging anyone who attended the 43rd Annual Jane and Finch Classic basketball tournament, held at the Playground Global Facility in Oshawa, from August 3rd to 8th, to get tested as soon as possible.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Medical Officer of Health, confirming the local health unit is working in collaboration with Durham Region, requesting a number of teams and athletes from across the province get tested after confirmed cases of COVID-19 in multiple jurisdictions.

Upwards of 7,000 people may have been infected.

More to come.