

CTV Windsor





Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Windsor-Essex as another significant snowfall is on the way Friday.

The weather agency says snow will begin before dawn on Friday and continue into the evening, leaving as much as 15 cm behind.

Officials warn the day long snow will make the morning and evening commutes messy. Police are asking drivers to use caution and leave extra time before heading out.

That is in addition to the 8 to 10 cm of snow that fell across the region on Wednesday morning.

Snowfall Warnings may be issued as the system approaches.

Statements are in place for London-Middlesex, Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton, Elgin, Oxford, and Brant Counties.