Genetic genealogy's role in solving Carol Christou's murder sparks bigger conversation

With police identifying the person they say killed Carol Christou, comes conversation about how police arrived at that decision.

Genetic Genealogy is still a relatively new tool for investigators, according to one researcher who spoke to CTV News.

It allows law enforcement to use crime scene DNA and access the database of services like 23-and-me and ancestry.com, to compare samples.

“It’s double-edged,” said Julia Creet, author of The Genealogical Sublime.

She said many people aren’t aware what’s at stake when they submit a sample swab for testing.

“On an individual level it’s been an absolute boom for law enforcement. On a broader, social level, there are huge privacy implications that law enforcement is struggling with, government is struggling to regulate,” said Creet.

She pointed out that you might be O.K. giving your DNA to a private company but you would also be submitting that of your parents, grandparents siblings and cousins.

““The outward ripple effect of whose information becomes available by a single DNA sample is quite astonishing. So it’s not just about you... there are lots or privacy problems at each stage” Creet added.

Creet does not discredit the closure brought in cases where genetic genealogy has identified a prime suspect.

The daughter of Carol Christou released a statement Thursday, saying, “Closure is always important, and although the pain of losing my mother will never go away, myself and my family are a little closer to reaching that goal.”

Carol was 55 years old and survived by her two children.

